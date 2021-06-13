Eidos Montreal wants players to experience all content in the game from day one.

One of the important announcements of the day was the presentation of the new game Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in which they work Eidos Montreal Y Square enix, a proposal that, as already confirmed, will be completely focused on offering a single player campaign.

There will be no DLC for this game, there will be no microtransactions.Mary Demarle, Narrative DirectorAnother very important detail of the game is that, although we saw that there will be some skins for characters As a benefit to those who preorder the game, there are no plans to integrate additional downloadable content or microtransactions to the game

“There will be no DLC for this game, there will be no microtransactions and that is because, for us, it is very important that on day one, when players have the game, they can access everything in the game and experience it. ”, He commented Mary Demarle, director of narrative for the game at Eidos Montréal in a Q&A at a media preview event.

New Guardians of the Galaxy game expected to arrive next October 26th to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. For more details, you can visit the note where we have the first details of the game, as well as the first look at its gameplay.

More about: Guardians of the Galaxy.