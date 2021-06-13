The Japanese developer Square enix participated this Sunday in the video game conference E3 2021, where he revealed his new video game from the universe of Marvel characters, Guardians of the Galaxy, among the list of titles that will arrive in the coming months and 2022.

At the Square Enix Presents event, the studio announced the new video game of its Eidos-Montreal division featuring the well-known superhero quintet Star Lord (Peter Quinn), Rocket, Gamora and Groot; although this time with other actors other than Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldaña.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a single player adventure Without micropayments, the game demo mixes elements such as decisions and exploration, focusing on Star Lord as the protagonist, but you can collaborate in combat with the rest of superheroes.

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldaña are the Guardians of the Galaxy, but on the big screen.

The story deals with a creation of the Guardians that ends up threatening the galaxy, developed with Marvel to constitute an independent narrative, in which decisions influence but do not change the ending.

The antagonist is Lady hellbender, a collector of beings, from the comics, of which other details are incorporated such as the appearance of the heroine Gamora. The music of the eighties also has a great presence, which will be the same as in the cinema.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on October 26 for this generation of consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), the new one (PS5 and Xbox Series X and S) and PC.

Babylon’s Fall It does not have a confirmed release date yet.

The Japanese studio also revealed a new trailer for Babylon’s Fall, the action and fantasy game with a medieval setting that I had previously announced.

Babylon’s Fall will come to PS5, PS4 and PC on Steam, although it does not have a release date yet.

This video game developed by Platinum Games together with Square Enix proposes a cooperative game mechanic between four players in which they have to overcome dungeons with dynamic RPGs, with combat based on Nier: Automata.

Life is Strange

Life is Strange has been another of the protagonists of the conference, with the announcement of the remake of the first installment of the saga, Life is Strange Remastered Collection, which will hit the market on September 30.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection The remastering of the first installment of the saga.

Life is Strange True Colors It also received news, and Square Enix showed a trailer with the new superpowers of its protagonists, which can identify people’s moods through colors.

The trailer showed the importance of the decisions that players can make with the protagonist, Alex, who also has the power to remove anger from other people, and must learn more details about the death of his brother. It will be released on September 10.

The origin of Final Fantasy

Square Enix did not want to put aside a new video game in development together with team Ninja, the fantasy RPG Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, in which the protagonists have to face Chaos and that traces the players to the beginning of the saga.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin The game goes back to the beginning of the saga.

This video game provides “a new vision for Final Fantasy”, the saga of which works as a prequel, as reported by the study, and will arrive on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One consoles, as well as on PC. The demo for PS5 will be available soon.

The Final Fantasy saga received more news with the announcement of Pixel Remaster, which will come to Steam and the mobile market, and which brings together the first RPG titles in the series.

New from the Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers, the Avengers video game, expanded its content and Square Enix announced Comic cube, which will arrive in June; and the War of Wakanda expansion, which will arrive in the last months of the year and features Black Panther, at no additional cost.

War of Wakanda Marvel’s Avengers game update released in 2020.

Square Enix expanded its mobile catalog with Hitman sniper, which will be released on June 13, as well as with the announcement of the battle royale Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, which will arrive in 2021 to iOS and Android.