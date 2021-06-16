In the middle of the second wave of coronavirus that affects Argentina, the city of Gualeguaychú in Entre Ríos was – again – without intensive therapy beds to treat patients.

As a result of the worrying sanitary and epidemiological situation facing the town, the infectologist Ignacio Bourlot expressed this Tuesday, at the meeting of the Health Emergency Organization Committee (COES), his concern about the total occupancy of the public and private sectors.

“Yesterday there was no place for a patient and we ended up placing her in a hospital room ”, remarked the specialist.

A similar situation It was lived only 10 days ago, when the health authorities of the Centenario de Gualeguaychú hospital reported that they had run out of ICU beds, so there were people “waiting for beds.”

The good news is that, over the last week, the city posted a small slowdown in infections, with an average of 77 new cases per day, while the previous week had been 78.6.

“There is a stability at a very high level ”, highlighted Bourlot, in a city famous for its carnivals and that lately has nothing to celebrate.

In order to maintain the slow decline in the contagion curve, the authorities insisted on the population to carry out a “shared effort“in compliance with the imposed protocols and the indicated hygiene measures.

On the other hand, the occupation of beds critical to provincial level It is 85.07 percent, of which 64.04 percent are being used by coronavirus patients.

Specific, Gualeguay has 100 percent occupancy; Concepción del Uruguay, 93.33 percent; Paraná, 89.66 percent, and Villaguay and Colón, both with 75 percent.

This last Tuesday, the Epidemiological Surveillance area of ​​the Ministry of Health notified 697 newly infected in Entre Ríos, so the total figure rises to 99,366.

Meanwhile, 20 new fatalities. Thus, the accumulated deaths since the beginning of the pandemic are 1,536.

