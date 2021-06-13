Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

E3 2021 has already started and precisely today, Sunday June 13, many activities are taking place. While this event is usually dominated by a bunch of big-budget games, there are also indies that get a chance to perform and get players’ attention, such as Grow: Song of the Evertree.

This curious title developed by Prideful Sloth and distributed by 505 Games will offer players a sandbox with elements of exploration and resource management in the world of Alaria, a place that was once full of happiness and that one day was abandoned because a strange force took hold. of him and withered everything in his path.

The task of the players, who will take on the role of alchemists, will be to lead the world to its former glory through love and healing, and thus find and meet the people within the Evertree, which housed radiant universes in its branches.

This title will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC sometime in 2021. Thanks to backward compatibility, it should be possible to play this indie also on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

We leave you with the advance trailer of Grow: Song of the Evertree, which you can now add to your wish list of Steam.

