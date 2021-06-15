France has dealt the first blow in the tough European Championship group F. The world champion defeated Germany in Munich 1-0. Mats Hummels, defender of Borussia Dortmund, scored an own goal.

Due to the defeat in the opening match, Germany faces a catch-up race at the European Championship. European champions Portugal defeated Hungary earlier in the evening thanks to a strong final sprint (0-3).

With a header from Paul Pogba and a diagonal shot from Kylian Mbappé (stopped by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer), the French team’s first danger came. The world champion took the lead in the twentieth minute. After a cunning pass from Pogba and a sharp cross from Lucas Hernández, Hummels worked the ball into his own goal: 0-1.

After that, Germany came into the game better. However, the French defensive block barely gave away any space and opportunities. Thanks to the at times unstoppable Mbappé and the cunning actions of Karim Benzema, back after a banishment of more than 5.5 years, the French attack build-up posed more threat. However, most individual actions, also by Antoine Griezmann, were carried out for too long and therefore came to nothing.

After the break, the game got some more life, mainly because Germany had several chances to equalize. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, however, did not let that happen. France managed to get out of the German pressure and even scored twice. However, both goals, by Mbappé and Benzema, were disallowed for offside. (ANP)