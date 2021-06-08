HFields of the Russian foreign intelligence service are said to have penetrated the computer systems of the Dutch police in 2017. The newspaper De Volkskrant reported on Tuesday with reference to unnamed sources. Accordingly, the attack was noticed by the Dutch Office for the Protection of the Constitution, AIVD, in September 2017, which informed the police about the intruders. However, the Dutch government did not make the incident public. It fell at an important stage in the Dutch-led criminal investigation into the downing of the MH17 passenger plane over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

According to the newspaper report, the attack is attributed to a group of hackers known by the code names “Cozy Bear” and APT29. She has been blamed for several serious attacks since 2010, the first being that on the headquarters of the Democratic Party in the US election campaign in 2016.

However, since 2014 the Dutch secret service had infiltrated the network of hackers who are supposed to operate from a building near Red Square in Moscow. Based on the information collected, the group was also classified by the American FBI as a unit of the Russian foreign intelligence service SWR.

“Big panic” with the police

The hackers are said to have broken into police computer systems via a police academy server. Apparently unusual software was running there, the vulnerabilities of which the perpetrators exploited. The discovery of the attack in September 2017 led to “great panic” among the police, reports De Volkskrant, because the monitoring of the systems did not work.

The investigators would not have been able to determine how long the hackers had been in the system and to what extent they could access confidential data. It was decided to end the attack immediately. At the beginning of July 2017, the international investigation team into the shooting down of MH17 announced that the suspects were to be brought to justice in the Netherlands.

<br />

This criminal trial began in March 2020 and is directed against three Russians and one Ukrainian who at the time held leading positions on the side of the separatists in eastern Ukraine. The defendants have not presented themselves to the court, one can be represented by a lawyer in the process. They are charged with bringing a Russian BUK surface-to-air missile system into the separatist area and ordering a missile to be fired.

This hit a Malaysian plane that was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. When the plane crashed on July 17, 2014, 298 people were killed, including 192 from the Netherlands. After procedural issues had been clarified, the main hearing at the District Court of The Hague began this week. It will drag on at least until next year.