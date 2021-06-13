Grounded, the game about being very small and trapped in your own back yard, is getting a new update. The Shroom & Doom update was announced at this year’s Microsoft and Bethesda E3 showcase, and looks really pretty wonderful.

WARNING: BIG SPIDER IN THE TRAILER BELOW.

The update allows for sitting (apparently this was heavily requested), pets and a new giant spider called the Brood Mother. Not fun.

Do watch the trailer, which is seriously charming, unless you hate spiders, in which case absolutely do not watch it. The Shroom & Doom update will hit on June 30th, and also adds achievements. Grounded is on Game Pass and all that jazz and is basically brilliant.