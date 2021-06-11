A Grifols employee works in one of its laboratories.

The blood products multinational Grifols has benefited from a new setback from one of its US competitors, Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This biotechnology company had announced in the last hours that it will not continue with the trials in the final phase of development of its drug VX-864, intended to treat alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (a protein that protects damage to the lungs and liver). The failure of this drug caused the share of Vertex, which is traded on Nasdaq, to ​​fall as much as 13%. Grifols, which has a blood-derived product to reinforce this protein (Prolastin), has benefited from the decline of its competitor, and its shares have shot up to 16% on the stock market, although growth has moderated throughout the morning and at 10.30 am it is 8%.

The competition between the two pharmaceutical companies already had a similar episode in October, when Grifols’ stock was also triggered by Vertex’s failure to research a drug to treat the same deficit. The Boston biotech was trying to develop an oral drug with this molecule, which was in direct competition with Grifols’ plasma drug. Vertex’s drug on that occasion was not successful because of the risks of liver damage that it entailed.

The multinational based in Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona) has attended with surprise the news of its increase in the Stock Market, since it is explained in relation not so much to its own advance, but to an advantage over the competitor. When the markets opened, Grifols shares have been inhibited from trading for half an hour due to the inability to set a price due to the wave of purchase orders. The title exceeds 24 euros.

Alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency is an inherited disorder, a genetic disease that occurs when the body does not have enough of this protein. The lack of this protein, which is manufactured in the liver and, through the bloodstream, protects the lungs, has two consequences. The first is that it causes lung disease due to lack of protection. And the second is that a deficiency of this molecule can lead the body to generate an incorrect form of it, which accumulates in the liver and leads to liver disease. It is one of the most common causes of liver transplantation in children.

The Vertex drug VX-864 completed phase 2 of a study, in which the drug was compared with a placebo in three groups of patients with this disorder. The drug was well tolerated and was shown to work, but the pharmacist decided to discontinue the continuation of the trials, noting that, according to the company, “the magnitude of the observed treatment effect was unlikely to translate into a substantial clinical benefit ”.