Open EU external borders and tens of thousands of refugees for Germany? Cem Özdemir causes a stir with a demand made on TV. The CSU takes a clear position.

Berlin – The Greens are calling for a new comprehensive admission program for migrants. Germany should take in 40,000 refugees and thus set an example in Europe, said the long-time Green boss Cem Özdemir in the ARD. “That is a word, that is a promise for the people who are in these countries that they have a legal opportunity to come.” If Germany were to act as a pioneer, other EU countries would follow suit.

Greens: Özdemir calls for the admission of more refugees – EU-Turkey agreement in focus

Özdemir was referring to refugees in reception centers in Jordan or Turkey, for example. In this way one could prevent life-threatening crossings to Europe. In addition: In Europe, the refugees are mostly stuck in camps on the Greek islands – Turkey does not take them back, but in Greece their asylum applications are processed for years or completely rejected.

The EU-Turkey Agreement actually provides that Turkey will take action against unauthorized migration into the EU and that Greece can send migrants back to Turkey who have illegally entered the Aegean Islands. Özdemir warns that refugees who are not taken back by Turkey “will fall out of the system completely”. Berlin had already promised an admission program for refugees on the islands. Germany has taken in 2,765 people from Greece since April 2020.

More immigration to Germany? CSU against opening the EU’s external borders

The CSU is strictly against Özdemir’s demand. “Asylum and migration issues are decided at the external border,” General Secretary Markus Blume told our newspaper. “The Greens are calling for the European external borders to be opened and for immigration to be increased on a massive scale. Neither is possible with us. “

Will the old division of labor return with the rise of the German Greens in Europe? The southerners are responsible for securing the border – and Germany for morality.