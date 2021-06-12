ofAstrid Theil shut down

Annalena Baerbock was confirmed by the delegates as candidate for Chancellor. Your speech in the live ticker.

Update from June 12th, 3:30 p.m .: With thunderous applause, Annalena Baerbock thanked her in her speech for the support despite the turbulence that had recently cost her support. In her opinion, “the wind should change” this summer. At the current point of the pandemic, one must increasingly ask questions about the future. You need the “confidence in action”. She doesn’t just mean the party of the Greens, but German society as a whole.

The great task of our time is the climate crisis. According to Baerbock, the Greens want to change the policy, which is fundamentally based on change, but would stick to the old in detail. The “status quo” should no longer be maintained. Only change promise perspective. After a brief historical review, Baerbock emphasized the importance of change. A new government is needed that promises new perspectives. She stands for climate-friendly prosperity that she wants to create in Germany.

Prosperity and climate protection are compatible, and a socio-ecological market economy is a promising perspective for Germany: “Social-ecological market economy secures Germany’s international competitiveness”. For these statements, Baerbock cited numerous examples from the current economy. She attached inequality and climate damage to a top entrepreneur and a freelance midwife.

On the subject of the future, Baerbock finds clear words: “The end of the old is also a departure for something new, for more freedom.” She replies to those who cling to the old: “And I fight with everything I have to ensure that our children can continue to live in freedom in the future ”. A coal exit is important for this. Because “climate neutrality needs clean electricity”. However, new perspectives must be opened up to those who are active in this sector and to whom Germany offered prospects earlier.

“Change should become a new beginning”. And, according to Baerbock, this should not apply to some, but to all people in Germany. One must understand the worries of those who are afraid of upheaval, because they see it as a threat to their very existence. Change must be accompanied by support – especially for the socially disadvantaged in Germany.

Finally, Baerbock addresses the youth who suffered particularly during the corona pandemic. Politicians have left children and young people hanging. She stands for a policy “that puts children and young people at the center”.

Update from June 12th, 3 p.m .: Annalena Baerbock was officially confirmed as candidate for chancellor by the delegates at the federal party conference of the Greens. 98.5 percent of the delegates voted for them.

First report from June 12th, 2.30 p.m .: Berlin – Today, Saturday (June 12), the Greens continued their online party conference for the federal election. On the agenda are the election of Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck as electoral top duo, the confirmation of Baerbock as candidate for chancellor and her speech. In the votes on the election program both on Friday and Saturday, the Greens’ federal board prevailed in almost all points with its proposals.

Annalena Baerbock had very good poll numbers after she had declared herself ready to run for the chancellorship. However, after a faux pas about her résumé, the polls dropped again rapidly. Since January 2018 she has been federal chairman of her party together with Robert Habeck. In April 2021, the federal executive board of the Greens proposed her as a candidate for chancellor for the federal election in 2021. You and Habeck form the party’s top duo for the election campaign. dpa / at