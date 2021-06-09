ofMike Schier shut down

Not all questions about Alfred Sauter’s mask business have been cleared up. Inquiries from the Greens to the state government also do not provide any clarification.

Munich – There is anger in the state parliament because of the state government’s response to a parliamentary request from the Greens *. Parliamentary group leader Ludwig Hartmann had inquired about the mask business of the then CSU MP Alfred Sauter *, who is said to have received high commission payments for mediating between the state government and a Swiss manufacturing company.

The information from the Ministry of Finance remains vague. Hartmann reacted angrily after waiting two months for the answer: “A piece of information like this is close to mocking Parliament’s control rights.”

Mask affair around Sauter: Ex-CSU people are said to have also spoken to Söder

The parliamentary group leader wanted to know from the state government whether there had been any further mediation cases from CSU MPs – and with whom exactly Alfred Sauter, who had since left the CSU parliamentary group, had contact in the state government.

According to the answer, Sauter also spoke to Prime Minister Markus Söder about “supplying the population with corona protection goods”. However, Finance Minister Albert Füracker emphasized in his answer: “Questions about the brokering of corona protection goods against commission were not the subject of the exchange.”

Mask affair around Sauter: Greens see promise of full transparency “not redeemed

Hartmann suspects that the state government wants to avoid concrete statements. With reference to the public prosecutor’s investigation, some questions are not answered at all. Others in the best official German.

When asked how often the law firms of Sauter and Peter Gauweiler were active on behalf of the state government, it was said: “There is no recognizable action in terms of the question on behalf of the Bavarian state government.” Hartmann: “The promise of full transparency does not remain much more left. ” (mik) * merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA