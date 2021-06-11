D.that Frankfurt is committed to “green building” should not only be evident from the properties’ low energy consumption, but should also be visible from a distance. “We want to turn the Frankfurt skyline into a green silhouette,” says the new coalition agreement negotiated by the planned “V-Ampel” alliance. In the next high-rise master plan, there should be mandatory specifications for the greening of the facade. But the budding allies don’t want to wait that long. Until the new master plan is ready, which identifies additional locations for high-rise buildings, there should also be an obligation to green façades “within the framework of the legal possibilities” when further towers are approved. And that’s not all: “The city of Frankfurt is working towards making the existing high-rise buildings greener too,” says the contract.

How at least the latter should happen, i.e. a subsequent greening of existing high-rise buildings, remains a mystery. There are, however, examples of green new buildings. However, they are usually located in vegetation zones where the mild and humid climate favors greening. In Singapore, the architectural office Woha has already lushly landscaped several towers. But there is also a prominent example in northern Italy: In Milan there is the “Bosco Verticale”, two residential towers with planted balconies form this “vertical forest”. The project was awarded the International High-Rise Prize, but is controversial because the greening and maintenance are very complex and the apartments are correspondingly expensive.