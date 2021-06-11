ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

The Greens want to go on the offensive again at their federal party conference. The gathering should be busy.

The Greens * hold their federal party conference in Berlin from June 11th to 13th.

Co-party leader Annalena Baerbock * is to be elected as candidate for chancellor *.

The eco party also wants to decide on its election program.

Update from June 11, 12.20 p.m .: The Green Party Congress starts today, Friday – there are also some sensitive amendments to the election program on the agenda. Parts of the Green leadership are therefore apparently concerned: Baden-Württemberg’s Green Transport Minister Winfried Hermann warned his party against making too radical demands in the fight against climate change and overburdening the people.

“We have to do a lot more with the new EU climate decisions and the latest data on climate change. But we shouldn’t scare people off, we should win them over to climate protection, ”said Hermann in an interview with the dpa in Stuttgart. That is why, unlike some Greens, he is not in favor of massively raising the CO2 price for oil and gas, which would make fuel significantly more expensive. In order to cope with the challenge of climate change, a broad alliance of politics, society and business is needed, said the minister.

The Greens had to listen to new criticism from Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier on Friday. “In the draft of the Green election program there are unfortunately more generalities than bridges in Venice,” scoffed the CDU politician. Altmaier had to admit, however, that his own ministry had neglected to deal with the climate measures.

Green Party Congress: Baerbock does not want 100 percent in the candidate freestyle

First report: Berlin – “Hopefully it won’t be 100 percent”: Green leader Annalena Baerbock * prefers not to be unanimously elected as candidate for chancellor at the upcoming party congress. “That would be boring and, as far as I can remember, it has never happened at a federal party conference of the Greens. That wouldn’t go with our party either, ”said the 40-year-old from the dpa.

The Green Party Congress takes place digitally from Friday to Sunday. Baerbock and her co-party chairman Robert Habeck are to be elected to the top duo for the federal election * on Saturday and Baerbock to be the first candidate for their party’s chancellor in the same vote.

The 100 percent is considered a bad omen since the SPD * unanimously elected Martin Schulz as party chairman and candidate for chancellor in 2017. Only six months later, “Mister 100 percent” achieved the worst result for his party in a federal election * with 20.5 percent.

Before the Green Party Congress: Göring-Eckardt warns of excessive demands on the CO2 price

Before the federal party congress, the Greens are wrestling over their course in climate policy. Faction leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt warned her party of excessive CO2 price demands. The Greens currently want to raise the CO2 price from 25 euros to 60 euros per ton by 2023. There should be compensation in the form of energy money for all citizens.

In an amendment which the delegates will decide on at the party congress *, however, a price of 80 euros is proposed.

Göring-Eckardt explicitly supported the plan to increase the price of petrol by 16 cents. However, the federal government has already decided on this gasoline price increase, she clarified. The following topics are also likely to be controversial at the Green Party Congress:

Speed ​​limit

From the internal combustion engine

Top tax rate

Use of drones

nationwide rent cap *

After Baerbock's nomination for Chancellor candidate, the party had experienced a high in the polls. It is now mostly back in second place behind the CDU * / CSU *.