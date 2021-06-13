Philadelphia 76ers confirmed this Saturday the loss of the starting guard Danny green what remains of the semifinal eliminator of the Eastern Conference that they dispute against Atlanta Hawks.

According to the official information offered by the team, Green suffers a strain in the right calf that will not allow you to continue in the competition in the next matches that the Sixers, who are leading 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The last medical diagnosis came after undergoing an MRI magnetic resonance that confirmed the injury he suffers in his right leg and Green it will be revalued in two weeks.

The injury occurred during the Sixers’ away win by 111-127 over the Hawks in Game 3 last night.

Green left with 8 minutes and 15 seconds remaining in the first quarter with Philadelphia up 4-6 and was replaced by reserve guard Matisse Thybulle. He returned to the bench in the second half with a boot on his leg right.

The veteran guard will miss the rest of the semifinal series of the Eastern Conference, but could return in the next round if Philadelphia advance to the grand finale.

“The next player has to step up. I’m not sure who it will be yet.”said Sixers coach Doc Rivers.