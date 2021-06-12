The Greens are entering the federal election campaign with a program that aims to achieve more social equality. This became known on Saturday at the party congress.

Munich – The Greens continued their online party conference for the federal election on Saturday. The focus of the second day of the consultation will be the speech by Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock * expected in the afternoon. Together with co-party leader Robert Habeck, she is to provide the top election duo. Both are to be elected to this position by the delegates, and Baerbock is to be confirmed as candidate for chancellor around 3 p.m.

Green Party Congress: Baerbock and Habeck want to raise Hartz IV rates and minimum wage significantly

In a first step, the Greens * want to raise the Hartz IV standard rates by at least 50 euros. In the medium term, Hartz IV should be “overcome” and replaced by a so-called guarantee, which should be granted without “bureaucratic sanctions”.

In addition, the Greens are campaigning for an increase in the minimum wage to twelve euros. A request from the ranks of the delegates to include 13 euros as the target in the election manifesto was rejected. Federal Managing Director Michael Kellner had emphasized that with the twelve euros, the Greens were “in a very broad alliance with the unions”. The current lower wage limit is 9.50 euros and will rise to 9.60 euros from July.

On Friday evening the delegates had confirmed the line of the party leadership in the deliberations on climate protection in all points. Amendments for a higher CO2 exit, an earlier exit from the internal combustion engine and a speed limit of 70 kilometers per hour on country roads did not find a majority.

Green party congress: unity after poll crash

On Saturday, too, the Greens federal executive board was able to prevail in almost all points with its proposals. When it comes to pension levels, the majority disagreed with him on one detail question. That is why the program now says: “Long-term securing of the pension level of at least 48 percent is a high priority for us.” In its draft, the Board of Management had only provided for a safeguard of 48 percent – without the addition of “at least”.

Federal Managing Director Michael Kellner was satisfied with the discussions so far. The delegates had exciting debates and made clear decisions, he said. The party wants success.

In the afternoon the Baerbock election is due. After the soaring shortly after the announcement of their ambitions for chancellor, the Greens have to cope with more and more poll setbacks. Baerbock was recently criticized for her résumé. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN-DIGITAL. (dpa / afp, mke)