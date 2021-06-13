Greece Four young Afghans sentenced to ten years for Lesbos island camps in September

According to the defense, three of the convicts were minors at the time of their arrest.

In Greece four young Afghan asylum seekers were sentenced to ten years in prison on Saturday in a trial over last year’s Lesbos island campfires.

The convicts were thought to have intentionally set fire to pieces that destroyed Moria’s migrant camp last September. The verdict was reported by the defendants’ lawyers. As a result of the fires, about 13,000 people were left without shelter.

Defense according to the trial in the Greek court was not fair. Three of the convicts were, according to the defense, minors at the time of their arrest, but were not treated as such by the Greek legal system.

As early as March, two young Afghans were convicted of camp fires. They received five years of sentences.