The main city for the UK economy, London, is facing serious problems, and this threatens difficulties for the entire country, writes Bloomberg. If the capital does not succeed, then the UK may become a withered empire with too much debt, according to the independent research organization Resolution Foundation.

London posted the lowest growth rate of any nine regions in England in the third quarter of 2020, according to the Bureau of National Statistics. The country’s small and medium-sized cities are close to full recovery, while the large ones are lagging behind.

It was the main city of the country, as statistics show, that faced the biggest crisis in the labor market during the pandemic. The National Institute of Economics and Social Research believes that after the completion of the employment support program, many jobs will not be able to be restored. The unemployment rate in the capital will rise to 7.9 percent in 2022-23, up from 4.5 percent before the coronavirus crisis.

Forecasts for the recovery of the locomotive of the British economy are not optimistic. Brexit has moved financial services companies to European capitals, leaving London without billions of dollars in assets and thousands of jobs.

“National recovery is impossible without London recovery,” said Andrew Carter, head of research at Center for Cities. He also added that just returning to the pre-pandemic level is not enough: even with the weakening of coronavirus restrictions, the high cost of living, the lack of funding for the public transport sector, and difficulties in obtaining visas for entry will hold back the development of the city.

The British economy as a whole, as shown by the latest official data, in April recorded a record growth of 26.7 percent at an annual level, writes Reuters… However, this is still 3.7 percent lower than it was in February 2020 – before the pandemic began.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus, Britain is faced with the threat of a “tsunami of closure” of the business: the retail sector is experiencing serious difficulties. In addition to the difficulties caused by the pandemic, the UK is forced to deal with the consequences of Brexit, including waging trade and customs wars with the European Union. The supply of British products leads to serious conflicts with Brussels.