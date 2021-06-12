A hand-drawn adventure, where you will guide three brothers as they fight the invasion of their lands.

By Axel García / Updated June 12, 2021, 03:55 0 comments

Navegante Entertainment, an independent studio based in Mexico, announced the release date of his debut game in conjunction with Team17 called Greak: Memories of Azur. In this adventure, the player will simultaneously control three brothers: Greak, Adara and Raydel, each with unique abilities that we will have to combine to solve puzzles and fight enemies.

The game will not be released for PS4 or Xbox One.The game offers combat and numerous puzzles, but it also contains a compelling narrative that covers topics such as home, family, and bonding between loved ones. Every scene in Greak: Memories of Azur was drawn by hand and the musical themes of the title were performed by a live orchestra in order to provide more atmosphere from the beginning to the end of the story.

The plot is as follows: The lands of Azur have been invaded by the evil Urlags, and the three brothers must work as a team to escape the hostile environment that surrounds them. Greak is the fastest of the third and he can also put his little body in spaces that his brothers cannot. Adara is the sorceress of the group and can attack with arcane magic. By last, Raydel has specialized equipment for battle and he is the best in close combat, as well as being able to use his shield in some puzzles.

You can now add Greak: Memories of Azur to your wish list in Steam, but the title will also be available on PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X, both in physical and digital editions. The game will arrive on August 17.

More about: Greak: Memories of Azur, Navegante Entertainment and Team 17.