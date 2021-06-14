Large striped grape snails have appeared in the parks and forests of Moscow. This is reported on website the mayor of the capital.

It is noted that mostly snails crawl along tree trunks and bushes. However, in the rain, they can crawl out onto paved paths. “Therefore, on such days you need to walk carefully so as not to crush them,” Muscovites were told.

Mosprirod stressed that grape snails are part of the ecosystem of specially protected natural areas and forest parks, as they serve as food for small mammals. They added that there are not many of these mollusks in the capital itself.

