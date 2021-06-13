Maria Zaffino herself made the announcement: her daughter Chiara is pregnant and will make her a grandmother at 43

A passion, that of Maria Zaffino for dance, which led her to achieve really important successes and fame also in the television field. Today the former professional dancer of the School of Friends by Maria De Filippi is almost 44 years old and is already about to experience the joy of becoming grandmother. It was her daughter who gave her this happy news Chiara.

The most attentive and long-lived fans of the famous talent program of Channel 5 they certainly could not forget the beautiful and good Maria. She was one of the top dancers of the most famous art school in Italy for 10 long years.

When he was alone 23 years she became mom for the first time of little Chiara. Chiara herself, who has grown up today, is 20 years old, and is about to give her the joy of becoming a very young grandmother.

To announce this happy event, Maria herself thought about it on her account Instagram has published a history in which her daughter appeared with her tummy now clearly visible and ready to give birth to the first or first niece of Zaffino.

In the caption, the dance teacher wrote that her daughter is now at 37th week and who can’t wait to hold the baby boy or girl who will soon be born in his arms.

Maria Zaffino after Amici

As anticipated and as you will certainly remember, Maria Zaffino was part of the dance troupe of the Amici school for 10 long years. With the support of Maria De Filippi and together with Kledi Kadiu it has fascinated millions of viewers since the first edition of most followed talent show in Italy, which at the time was called They will be famous.

After the farewell to the Canale 5 program, Maria has certainly not abandoned what is her greatest passion. He continued to practice dance and has a dance school also opened in Rome, the MCM Dance Academy. He often participates in public events and has a good following even on social networks.

After Chiara’s birth, which as we recall took place 20 years ago, Maria has become mom for a second time in 2015, at 37, when she and her husband Daniele gave birth to the baby Maya.

Today, with only 6 years of difference, his life is about to reach the extreme level of happiness thanks to the birth of his first grandchild or granddaughter.