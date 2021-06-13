The citywide graduation ceremony for Moscow schoolchildren was canceled in Gorky Park. Writes about it TASS with reference to the press service of the Moscow Department of Education and Science.

“The decision to cancel it was made due to the fact that the situation with the coronavirus remains difficult in the capital,” the agency’s interlocutor explained.

He added that the number of cases is growing, including among schoolchildren.

Over the past day in Russia, 14,723 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions. The largest number of new infections was recorded in Moscow (7704), the Moscow region (953) and St. Petersburg (862). The most difficult situation with the coronavirus is developing in Moscow. Against this background, the city authorities declared the next week non-working. According to the decree of the mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the decision concerns enterprises and organizations of all forms of ownership, which usually do not work on weekends (Sundays).