Amid questions to the national government for not having closed a contract with the Pfizer laboratory to obtain its vaccine against the coronavirus, the national deputy of Together for Change Graciela Ocaña warned that Argentina “waives practically all immunity” with the signature of contract with AstraZeneca.

“It waives practically all immunity, it even allows funds to be taken abroad from Argentina without any type of limit, something that the vaccine law clearly does not allow,” stressed Ocaña.

Speaking to the TN channel, the national deputy pointed out: “Within the framework of the COVAX Fund, Argentina chose to buy the Astrazeneca vaccines and not those of Pfizer. What surprised us to see was that Astrazeneca’s firm was given more immunity than established by law. We asked the Minister (of Health Carla Vizzotti) at the time and she did not answer us “.

“We are struck by why so much itching with Pfizer, who more or less asks for the same things for his contract, and not with the case of the Astrazeneca contract. The government must explain why it privileged all the businesses with AstraZeneca over other vaccines, “argued Ocaña.

In this sense, the deputy stated that “what is not understood is why in other cases, such as Pfizer, the same was not waived within the framework of the COVAX Fund,” and added: “Astrazeneca was privileged. Of the 22 million hired by Argentina, only 5 million arrived “.

“There was a decision to buy the vaccines that had links with government businessmen instead of taking care of the health of Argentines, priority was given to the businesses of some friends of power,” he shot.

Along these lines, the leader of Juntos por el Cambio continued: “Former Minister (of Health) Ginés (González García) has to give this explanation like Minister (Carla) Vizzotti and they have to come and tell us why they didn’t buy Pfizer” .

“Argentina had an offer and Minister Ginés did not use it. I do not understand why these vaccines were preferred, which I insist, they were not delivered. I think Ginés has to explain a lot. Today there was a photo in networks, where he was seen precisely with the businessman Hugo Sigman in a hotel in Spain, “he said.

