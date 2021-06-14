The complete program of the seventh round of the world championship on the Paul Ricard track in Le Castellet
Formula 1 is back on track this weekend with the French GP, which takes place at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet. The track is back on the calendar after a one-season stop caused by the Covid 19 pandemic. The last edition of 2019 saw the dominance of the Mercedes that placed a double with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in front of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari.
Below is the program with schedules, direct and delayed TV of the French GP on Sky Sport F1 and TV8.
Sky Sport F1 programming (direct)
Friday 18 June
Free Practice 1: 11.30 am
Free Practice 2: 3 pm
Saturday 19 June
Free Practice 3: 12 noon
Qualifications: 3 pm
Sunday 20 June
Race: 3 pm
TV8 Programming (Deferred)
Saturday 19 June
Qualifications: 6 pm
Sunday 20 June
Race: 6 pm
