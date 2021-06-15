Government, via Rdc to those who refuse seasonal jobs. Salary supplement

The Coronavirus in Italy continues to be scary, but thanks also to the massive vaccination campaign underway, the country has now restarted. In view of the summer season, now a new problem is created for the Draghi government, there are no seasonal workers because many people refuse the proposals preferring to keep the money of the Basic income. From here – reads the Messaggero – the idea of ​​the Executive was born: seasonal jobs in fact compulsory for Rec recipients, who would benefit from an integration by the INPS in the event that the salary is lower than the amount of the subsidy.

The hypothesis of modification is contained in an amendment to the Sostegni bis decree, – continues the Messenger – which also finds support in the government. It was Cinquestelle Valentina D’Orso to propose the change, which in practice asks the recipients to accept seasonal job offers, within a radius of 100 kilometers from their residence: in case of refusal, the benefit will be forfeited. But the hypothesis of modification, although advanced by a Cinquestelle deputy, would already be creating serious stomach ache within Conte’s new party, where there are still many who do not want to change their flag measure: it could sound like a defeat .