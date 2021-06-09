I.In the fight against the corona pandemic, according to media reports, the US government wants to purchase 500 million vaccine doses and donate them to other countries. The White House has come to an agreement with the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing several people familiar with the plans.

According to the reports, US President Joe Biden is likely to announce the plan before or at the G7 summit in Cornwall, south-west England, which he will be attending during his first foreign trip as President. According to the New York Times, the vaccine doses will be distributed to about 100 countries over the next two years.

In comparison, the vaccination campaigns are proceeding at very different speeds in the individual countries of the world. In the USA, more than 171.7 million of the approximately 330 million inhabitants have already received at least one vaccine dose. More than 140.4 million people are fully vaccinated.

The US government has so far promised to share 80 million vaccine doses with other states by the end of June. Last week the White House released details on the distribution of the first 25 million cans. At least 75 percent of these, just under 19 million doses, should therefore be given through the Covax vaccination program. The US government intends to sell the remaining 25 percent, around 6 million cans, directly to countries such as neighboring Canada and Mexico as well as India and South Korea.