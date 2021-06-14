The African anticyclone has conquered the Mediterranean and Italy. Not only that, it will get stronger and stronger in the coming days. Don’t worry, it’s not the address book of the weather, although very interesting and followed especially in this period. The explosion of the summer with scorching heat and the absence of rainfall inevitably increases the landings of irregular immigrants in our country. The conditions of the sea, flat calm, favor the so-called journeys of hope. Only in the last 24 hours 1,200 people arrived on the southern coasts. And everyone knows perfectly well that there will be, as usual, no help from other European countries.

Germany, which has begun to send migrants from our country back to Italy, has even voted to Bundestag (in agreement both the CDU, popular, and the SPD, leftist friends of the Democratic Party) a resolution that rejects the idea of ​​welcoming those who land on the Italian coasts. We are not talking about France of the fake friend Macron or the states of Northern and Eastern Europe. Absolute zero. In short, they will all stay in Italy and from now to the end of the summer the forecasts are really worrying (tens of thousands).

Politically, on the tax reform an agreement can be found between the Democratic Party and the League (just set aside the increase in taxes for the rich on the one hand and the 15% Flat Tax for everyone on the other), as was the case with reopenings and how it will even happen on the justice reform (despite the referendum of the Carroccio and the Radicals) and on that of the pensions. But even SuperMario cannot find a synthesis between the two opposing souls of his anomalous majority on immigration.

Letta certainly cannot marry right-wing policies and must always and in any case hold high the flag of hospitality and solidarity (his Pd is not that of Minniti) and Salvini, albeit with different tones from when he was Minister of the Interior and blocked ships, cannot give up on pain of the further growth of Brothers of Italy to the detriment of his League. This is how immigration risks being the real ‘bomb‘for the government, capable of upsetting the already fragile balance. And this time Draghi will not be able to easily keep his feet in two shoes. Also because despite its international authority, the response of Brussels, Berlin and Paris is and will always be ‘make do’.