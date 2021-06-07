D.he Greens are not again available for a coalition with the CDU and SPD in Saxony-Anhalt. The state board decided on Monday evening, said state chairman Sebastian Striegel after a board meeting on Monday evening of the German press agency. After the clear election victory of Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU), the CDU and SPD would have a majority even without the Greens, but only one vote.

The Greens were only ready for a coalition that would mathematically rely on the votes of the Greens, said Striegel. This means that one of four coalition options for Haseloff is already off the table. The Greens, however, are still open to a coalition with the CDU and FDP. Unlike the CDU and SPD, the CDU and FDP do not have a majority in the new Magdeburg state parliament. Haseloff had a good result, said Striegel. With black-red and black-yellow-green, he has two democratic options and must now decide with whom he wants to govern.

A coalition of CDU, SPD and FDP would also be conceivable. The top candidate of the Liberals, Lydia Hüskens, had expressed skepticism about participating in a coalition in which the votes of the FDP did not matter. The FDP will not be a “spare tire” for such a coalition.

The CDU decided on Monday evening to want to conduct explorations with the SPD, FDP and the Greens. On Tuesday, the future parliamentary groups of the potential government parties want to meet in the state parliament and discuss how to proceed.

The CDU had clearly won the state election in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday. The Greens only improved slightly to 5.9 percent.