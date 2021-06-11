Nisreen Darzi (Abu Dhabi)

“Gotham City”, where the clock always points to 12:11 after midnight, is considered the most exciting and mysterious among the 6 entertainment areas that “Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi” embraces on Yas Island, which is the home of Batman, the best detective the cartoon world has known, who fights evil villains. Super-Villains” who work in secret. This justifies the dark and deserted skyline of the city inspired by the golden age of Hollywood, which, amid precautionary measures to ensure public safety, offers dramatic moments and heroic adventures that are breathtaking and attract all ages.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, which dazzles its visitors with a new entertainment concept that it adds to the gaming destinations in the Middle East, is influenced by a flood of luxurious designs when crossing its main gate, as its streets line the facades of speaking buildings, inspired by the most famous cartoon characters.

By delving into the neighborhoods of the Plaza, and upon reaching Gotham City, where the aura of colors and the elaborate game of merging wood dividers and marble panels, the visitor walks taken to areas that stop him twice. Once for his children to take part in a tour of enjoying the “Super Heroes”, and once to contemplate the creations of the “Art Deco” whose arts were printed in every corner of the legendary city.

new suit

In an interview with Al-Ittihad, Al-Hassan Kaabous Al-Zaabi, Vice President of Operational Affairs at Farah Experiences, said that Gotham City, the global city of Warner Bros., is one of the most prominent entertainment areas that provide quality stations.

He said, “Mystery City-goers have the opportunity to join Batman on his mission to eradicate crime through unique and exclusive games, including “Batman: Flying with the Dark Knight” and “Terror with Scarecrow,” which have recently reopened with a new look to provide a quality adventure that ignites the excitement. .

He added: In addition to the entertainment atmosphere, “Gotham City” includes a group of facilities for recreation and spending time with the family, and restaurants designed with remarkable engineering inspired by the cartoon world, offering a variety of meals that satisfy different tastes. He called on residents and guests of the capital to visit the exceptional city, at a time when the entertainment destination continues to adhere to precautionary measures to ensure the highest standards of public safety.

real neighborhoods

“Gotham City” embraces 4 of the most famous advanced games and interactive experiences, and includes real neighborhoods spread out on its sides, cafes and shops, in a vibrant atmosphere characterized by the decorations of the static horror stories in the famous “DC” films.

Here, guests meet their favorite cartoon characters, who roam among them and invite them to take souvenir photos, including: The Joker, The Riddler, The Penguin, Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze and Catwoman. As for Batman, we must wait for his arrival, as he sets out with the sunset to confront the enemies, and the forces of good over evil.

Secrets and mysteries

Thrill-lovers find their sanctuary by boarding the Batwing to help fight crime with the high-speed, high-flying Batman: Flying the Dark Knight and testing the strength of corners for a breathtaking ride.

Here, the adventurers learn the secrets and secrets of the headquarters of WinTech, aboard an innovative model car that flies them over the streets of “Gotham City” to help Batman protect his city. The experience combines the latest simulation technologies with immersive effects.

Like no other

Moving on to Scarekro Horror, it’s an unparalleled endurance-testing adventure where the brave climb up on benches connected to a soaring central axle. Then spinning forcefully in a clockwise direction, the seats rotate 360 ​​degrees in heart-pounding moments.

carnivals

Guests relive the thrill of “Spin with the Riddler”, the rollercoaster of powerful turns and sudden movements.

As for “The Joker’s House of Wonders”, it allows you to confront Batman’s enemies in a game of classic carnival atmosphere. It includes: a hall of mirrors, a narrow corridor, a labyrinth and a moving carpet.

6 regions

“Warner Brothers World Abu Dhabi”, which opened on Yas Island on July 25, 2018, is the largest indoor theme park in the world, and the first to bear the “Warner Brothers” brand. It covers an area of ​​about 1.65 million square feet, and provides an integrated experience that combines 6 areas: “Gotham City”, “Metropolis”, “Carton Junction”, “Bedrock”, “Dynamite Gulch” and “Plaza”.

Heroes of stories

Entertainment experiences at Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi include exciting adventures from DC Super Heroes and Looney Tunes. It embraces the world’s most famous personalities and heroes of stories under one roof, for the first time in the Middle East, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones.

suspense

The Rogues Fair Games Zone includes a range of exciting experiences, including: “High Striker”, “Wack-a-Pat”, “Get-Away Motors”, “Toxic Plast” and “Bazooka Plast”. These games provide the opportunity for the guests to unleash their skills and take back Gotham Bear, which was at peace until it was taken hostage by the Joker and his minions.

day and night

The “animation” areas always appear in broad daylight. And guests notice this on their evening visits, when the sun never sets in “Carton Junction”, “Dynamite Gulch” and “Bedrock”. And all thanks to the clever designs that apply to the darkened Gotham City, in which the clock at any time of the day points to 12:11 after midnight. According to the game of light and shadow, “Metropolis” is always dominated by sunset, where justice is served before night falls.

Dinner with the bad guys

A different lobby awaits visitors at the Gotham City Masterpieces, a favorite gathering point for police officers. Here, for those wishing to dine with the bad guys, head to the “Hall of Dome” in the abandoned metro station, where dinner is served to the characters of the “Super-Villains” terrifying.

As for ice cream lovers, the “Mr. Freeze Ice Cream Cart” awaits them in the industrial area, which is similar to military vehicles driven by the most dangerous criminals.

awards

In 2020, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was awarded the “Travelers’ Choice” certificate from TripAdvisor, and the Middle East’s Leading Tourist Destination Award from the World Travel Awards for the second year in a row. It won several awards from “Minalac”, including: “Best Destination for a Leisure Day” and “Best Entertainment City”.

In 2019, it set two Guinness World Records: “the largest gathering of people wearing the robe of Super Heroes” and “the largest indoor amusement park in the world”. She won a THEA Award for Outstanding Achievement and two awards for “Batman: Flying with the Dark Knight” from the ParkWorld Excellence Awards.