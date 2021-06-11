From its premiere to its last broadcast, Gossip girl started a revolution on the small screen. It was positioned as one of the most beloved and endearing series of its kind. Now, a few years later, we are looking forward to its long-awaited continuation.

In that sense, through his official YouTube account, HBO Max has released the first full trailer of the reboot. In it, he offers a glimpse into the lives of the new teenagers who head his school.

As for what we can expect, the original production premiered in a time before Instagram, Screenrant notes, the year the first iPhone was released. Along these lines, this adaptation of HBO Max is a reflection of how today’s society assimilates news and information.

With this in mind, it is expected to see how the prominence of social networks and microblogging, suggests the aforementioned portal, amplify the drama of this new version. In addition, as we can deduce from the video of just over 2 minutes in length, topics such as diversity and the inclusion of LGBTQ + characters will be recurring issues in its plot.

What is the Gossip girl reboot about?

As revealed by HBO Max, it’s been nine years since the original Gossip girl website shut down. However, after a new generation of New York’s young elite takes control of the Constance Billard private school, the notorious blogger resurfaces as the number one source of her scandalous lives.

On the other hand, according to what Deadline shared, this project is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros., Television and CBS Studios. Additionally, it stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith.

When does the Gossip Girl reboot release?

The title that is part of the original HBO Max catalog will arrive on the streaming platform this July 8.