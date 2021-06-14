Google extended your productivity solution Workspace to any user who has a Google account, a change that was accompanied by news in services such as Chat and Meet, security and privacy features, and an individual subscription for micro-businesses.

Workspace brings together tools focused on collaborative work, and from this Monday it is available for friends, family or groups of any kind can use this solution so far for companies, non-profit organizations and educational centers.

Users can enable the built-in experience in Google Workspace by activate Google Chat in Gmail.

Precisely, this messaging tool will introduce the spaces, with new functions such as online conversation threads, presence indicators, custom statuses, expressive reactions, and dropdown view.

Google Workspace. The corporate toolkit that can now be accessed by any individual.

The new Google Chat spaces were designed for users in an organization or community can exchange information. In this sense, the company clarified that “they will give the possibility of posting messages in a place where everyone can see them.”

Google has also announced a new individual subscription offering, Google Workspace Individual, designed for small businesses, which will be able to use smart booking services, professional video meetings, and personalized email marketing.

Google confirmed that it will launch it soon in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Brazil and Japan.

Meet also receives improvements

On the other hand, Google’s video conferencing tool includes a new “accompaniment” mode, which offers all meeting participants, regardless of where they are, access to interactive functions and controls such as polls, chat during the meeting, the possibility of raising your hand, questions and answers, live subtitles, among others.

The accompaniment mode will be available first on the web and in the upcoming Google Meet progressive web app in September, and will subsequently hit mobile devices.

With it, colleagues in the same meeting room will enable escort mode on their personal devices, giving them their own video mosaic on Meet and help them stay connected with remote team members.



Google Meet, the video calling platform, will receive new features from September.

Meet will also introduce new response confirmation options in Calendar, allowing guests to RSVP with their location and indicate whether they will join from a meeting room or remotely.

Starting in September, Google Workspace will enable new interactive features, such as the ability to raise your hand and receive notifications of surveys and questions, on all devices from which Google Meet is used.

What’s new in Workspace include more security checks, which the company will introduce next month, so that hosts can moderate meetings on Meet. With them they can prevent the use of chat or prohibit presentations during meetings, or activate or mute participants.

Google Workspace security enhancements include:

The client-side encryption , to maintain the confidentiality of your data.

, to maintain the confidentiality of your data. Trust rules for Drive, which help control how files are shared within and outside of an organization.

The drive labels , which classify files and apply controls based on their levels of confidentiality.

, which classify files and apply controls based on their levels of confidentiality. The improved protection against phishing -attacks that impersonate a legitimate source- and malware to protect against internal threats and user errors.

