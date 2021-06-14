Google today announced a series of updates based on its vision to offer everyone a single, integrated solution for communication and collaboration through Google Workspace. The more than 3 billion active users – from end consumers, to companies, to education – have access to all the experience offered by Google Workspace, including Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Meet and even more.





In addition to offering Google Workspace access to everyone, the company announces important innovations to address the challenges and opportunities typical of a hybrid world of work: The evolution from Rooms (Virtual Rooms) in Google Chat to Spaces A new individual subscription method: Google Workspace Individual; New features of Google Meet in favor of an equity collaboration; New security and privacy features in Google Workspace.

“Collaboration doesn’t stop at the workplace, from the very beginning our products have been optimized to enable greater participation, sharing and helpfulness,” said Javier Soltero, Vice President and General Manager of Google Workspace. “Our focus is to offer end users, workers, teachers and students a fair approach to collaboration, while offering the flexibility to allow them to adopt their own approach to communication and collaboration,” added the manager. “Giving workers access to the best collaboration tools and all information, no matter where they are, is at the top of every company’s priority, especially when it comes to returning to the office,” said Patrick Moorhead. principal analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy.