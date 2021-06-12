While the official announcement goes so far, the experiment of hiding reactions is nothing new. Search Engine Journal

The I like they will fade into the background. Facebook and Instagram have announced that they will allow their added 3.9 billion users to remove their counts from likes in their publications on both platforms, with which one of the pillars of social networks will be deactivated in the accounts that so wish and the interaction counts in all the publications of the feed of users will be hidden.

“Changing the way people view accounts is a big change (…) What each person wants on Instagram is different, as people’s needs vary. We have been working closely with outside experts to better understand how to empower people, develop self-awareness and shape a more positive experience on our platforms, ”it reads the notice disclosed a few days ago by Facebook, Inc.

The official announcement comes so far, but the idea of ​​hiding the reactions is nothing new. In fact, Facebook and Instagram have been testing this feature since early 2019, with select users experimenting with social media without the “like” counter. Now, two years later, the experiment has left the social labs and lands on both platforms and available to everyone from businesses to individuals to influencers. “We have been testing the counts of I like you hiding on Instagram for a while. Now, we announce that all users on Instagram and Facebook will have the option to hide their counts from likes public, ”the company said in a statement.

Step by step to hide the I like

Hide the counts I like in all publications it is simple. Both platforms also offer the ability to hide the counts of I like on users ‘own posts, so that others can’t see how many reactions of this style their posts or others’ get. “This way, if you want, [el usuario] You can focus on the photos and videos that are being shared, rather than the amount of likes who receive the publications ”, they explain from Facebook. Here the step by step:

From Instagram:

Go to Setting (or Settings, in English) Press “Publications” (or Posts, in English). If you can’t find this option, write publications in the search bar. Select option Hide likes and views counts (or Hide Like Counts, in English) Then, if you want to deactivate the account I like for your own posts, go to New Post (or New Post, in English) Go to Advanced configuration (or Advanced Settings, in English) Press the option Hide likes and views counts of this publication.

Facebook

From Facebook:

Go to Settings and Privacy (or Settings & Privacy, in English) from your account. Login to Setting (or Settings, in English) Go to Counts reaction (or, Reaction Counts, in English) and activate or deactivate the option, it depends what you want.

Facebook

I like … your mental health

If in the last decade the culture of I like It has only grown, strengthened and generated benefits for individuals and companies that use social networks, how beneficial will it be to deactivate one of the main tools of the networks? “What we heard from people and experts was that we didn’t see the similar counts [la cantidad de me gusta en una publicación] was beneficial for some and annoying for others, particularly because people use similar counts to get an idea of ​​what is trending or popular ”, they explain from Facebook in a statement and add that for that reason, the deactivation of the count of I like it is voluntary and free.

But hide the I like it is also related to a vital issue such as addiction and mental health. Multiple studies, such as the study Social Media Use and Its Impact on Relationships and Emotions published by Brigham Young University or Online Social Networking and Addiction published by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, have sought to show that people, particularly the younger generations – such as centennials Y millennials– who use these apps are experiencing negative mental health effects that are rooted in the “toxic ecosystem” of social media.

The initiative has been taken by Facebook, but according to sources in the environment, other social networks such as Twitter and TikTok could soon join the campaign to hide the reactions, although there is still no official confirmation. Twitter, for example, has been experimenting with the way its users react to posts on the platform. A few days ago, a project developed by the company was leaked to include other options for reactions to tweets.

