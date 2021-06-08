This week has been marked in Spain by the canicular heat typical of the summer season. In some places like the Guadalquivir valley the thermometer has even reached 40 degrees. But this situation will not be maintained in time: although the sun will be present throughout the day, it can give way and give way to heavy storms in some areas.

The first signs have already appeared this Tuesday, but the situation will be strengthened on Wednesday. Thus, as reported by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), there is the possibility of locally strong downpours in the eastern Iberian system, the Pyrenees and the northern half of Catalonia.

High temperatures

The Mercury it will rise to 38 degrees in cities such as Seville and Córdoba, Meanwhile in Badajoz, Toledo and Murcia will be around 37. Daytime temperatures will drop in the eastern half of Castilla y León, La Rioja, Navarra and the Basque Country.

Likewise, as explained by AEMET, there will be the possibility of “some weak precipitation” in the western Cantabrian mountain range, in addition to showers or storms in the mountains of the eastern third of the peninsula and the Canary Islands, which may be locally strong in the eastern Iberian system, the Pyrenees and the northern half of Catalonia.

Possible DANA

However, everything can change as of Friday with the arrival of a DANA. This meteorological phenomenon could leave storms in central and northern Spain over the weekend though this assumption is still pending the possible evolution.