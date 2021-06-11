The manga of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin‘came to an end last April, closing a nearly 12-year history. For its part, the anime is already in the first steps to adapt the last chapters of the manga, but it seems that not everyone is ready to say goodbye.

In a tweet, the voice actor who plays Eren jaeger in the anime, Yuki kaji, talked about what he felt when he saw the opening scenes of the final season of Shingeki: ‘Eren is always in my heart. I had the script for the last season and cried even while I was rehearsing at home‘

The manga is over and now the end of Shingeki’s anime is near

Not only did he share his thoughts on the latest episodes of the anime, he also took advantage of the platform to thank the creator of the manga: ‘I just read the last volume of Shingeki no Kyojin. Once again, I must thank Hajime Isayama-sensei for creating such an amazing series. All that’s left for us is to fight until the credits roll‘

Although they are already working on the final season, there is still some time before we can see it. Studio MAPPA, who currently make the anime, have said that the last season of Shingeki It would be arriving until the beginning of 2022, but they did not give an exact date.

Those hoping for a sequel or spin-off may be disappointed, as Hajime isayama, its creator, has said that he has no plans to do any of these. Although recently it has given us a surprise that it could turn into something more.

Sequel or not, we can’t deny that Shingeki no Kyojin It is and probably will be one of the most beloved anime of the generation and has the potential to become a classic. Perhaps it is better if it remains as it is.

