Losing your four-legged friend is the worst thing that can ever happen in the life of an owner and animal lover. He knows something about it Paolo Cannavaro who announced on his Instagram account, followed by almost 300 thousand followers, the recent death of the beloved Mas, the German Shepherd who had been part of his family for many years now.

When you choose to bring a puppy into your life and family, you are already internally aware of the fact that, sooner or later, you will have to say goodbye one day.

However, i moments spent together and the mutual affection that we exchange can make us forget all this and make us enjoy every single day we spend with them.

When it comes time for puppies to cross the rainbow bridge, owners are bound to feel the whole world collapse on. But inside there remains the awareness that maybe their sufferings are over and that now they are in a better place than this.

Former Napoli player and current Guangzhou technical collaborator, Paolo Cannavaro and his family welcomed Mas when he was just a puppy. Gods spent with him unforgettable moments, many of which are immortalized in beautiful photographs that will remain forever in memory.

The German Shepherd entered the family and became a full member of it. To think that the name Mas is composed of initials of the names of the three children of Cannavaro. A very sweet detail that makes us understand how important it has been for these people since the first entry into the house.

The touching farewell of Paolo Cannavaro for the puppy Mas

Yesterday unfortunately came the day that Paolo Cannavaro, his wife and his children would have liked never came.

On the Instagram profile of the former football player, an album of photographs has appeared that portray him and the whole family in the happy moments spent with the puppy. In the caption, a message from eternal love for the missing little dog.

GOODBYE MY DEAR FRIEND. YOU DON’T KNOW HOW MUCH YOU WILL MISS YOU… ❤️MAS❤️

The moving post has reached in a very few hours a very considerable number of hearts and above all of comments. Many friends and fans of Cannavaro who wanted to show theirs nearness in this dramatic moment.