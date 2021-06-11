Golf | The Finnish players for the Tokyo Olympic tournament are practically clear

The quartet is made up of completely different players than in the previous Olympic tournament in Rio.

Finland players for the Tokyo Olympics golf tournament are practically clear.

The two best Finns from the women’s and men’s world lists can enter the Olympics.

In women they are Matilda Castren (158th on this week ‘s list) and Sanna Nuutinen (243: s) as well as in men Sami Välimäki (113: s) and Kalle Samooja (115: s).

This is an expected quartet that has been in its character for a long time. The turnover from the 2016 Olympic tournament is 100%, as none of these four participated in the Rio Games.

In women, Ursula Wikström is ranked 313rd on the world list.

However, Wikström, who played in the Rio Olympic tournament, is running out of chances to climb in the rankings, as after this week there will be more Midsummer competition in the Czech Republic before the Olympic ranking closes.

In a body the ranking will catch up a week earlier after the major competition at the US Open.

Välimäki and Samoa were sealed as the Finnish men ‘s Olympic duo after Mikko Korhonen surprisingly announced that he would not be going to the US Open in California, even though he had gotten there from the mini-rankings of the three races on the European tour.

Finland of the upcoming Olympic players, Castren, Nuutinen and Samooja have been in a strong mood lately.

Castren finished 30th in the second major race of his career at the US Open last week. It was a quality performance on the very difficult The Olympic Club field in San Francisco.

Castren got off to a great start on Thursday with this week’s LPGA tour in Daly City, California. He played the opening round with 71 strokes (one under a pair) and split 14th.

Nuutinen has reached the top ten in each of its three races this season on the European Tour. The most recent investment last week in France was third.

In a rare joint competition between women and men that started on Thursday in Gothenburg, Sweden, Nuutinen played in the opening round with a result of 68, four under a pair.

In the same race, after the first day, Samoa was only a beat away from the top with a score of 65.

In Finland competition between Olympic venues has been relatively low because the tip is narrow.

The situation is different in the great powers of golf, especially in the United States and South Korea.

The two-player country quota does not apply to the top 15 on the world list, but up to four players from one country can join.

There are now ten Americans among the top 15 in the world’s men’s list. The number one player Dustin Johnson has admittedly stated that he will not be going to the Olympics.

There are currently four Americans and four Koreans among the top 15 in the women’s world list.

Men’s reigning Olympic champion Justin Rose with these prospects he cannot defend his title because he is not among the two best Englishmen.

Instead, the women’s Olympic champion, the Korean Inbee Park is currently second on the world list and involved in the Games

Read more: Kalle Samooja will share third place on the European tour

Read more: Matilda Castren enjoys playing with the best in the world: “I don’t want to play anywhere else anymore”

Read more: Sanna Nuutinen third golf on European tour, Ursula Wikström made hole-in-one

Read more: Konkari Ursula Wikström wins seventh place in her main European tour: “Totally came from the bush”