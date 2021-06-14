Golf | Matilda Castren made Finnish golf history in the fog

Castren was the first Finn to win the world’s toughest women’s tour.

Matilda Castren made Finnish golf history early on Monday in Finnish time.

Castren, 26, was the first Finn to win the world’s toughest women’s professional tour, the American-led LPGA.¨

The most valuable Finnish women’s golf achievement of all time came at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in Daly City, California, which featured a large number of the world’s best players.

Castren played four rounds with scores of 71, 69, 69 and 65, ending in a total score of 14 under a pair.

Castren struggled until the end of the victory over the Taiwanese Min Leen with who went on the final round in the lead with two strokes before the Finn.

Castren got off to a glorious start to a foggy day at the Lake Merced Colf Club near San Francisco. He took the lead after making a birdie for the first three holes.

With an eagle in the fifth hole and a birdie in the ninth, Castren ramped the first half of the round with six under a pair and was halfway to the lead with three strokes.

At the start of Takays, Castren managed to save the par results with good puts, and Lee narrowed the gap with two birdies. After 15 holes were played, Castren led with just one stroke.

A significant turnaround in favor of Castren occurred on the 17th hole when Lee made the bog with three putt. This is how Castren went to the last hole (par 5) in the lead with two strokes.

Lee increased the pressure by hitting his second stroke to the edge of the putting green less than ten feet from the flag. The result was a birdie.

Castren chose moderate tactics and struck a space. After that, the third stroke was a model example of his unwavering play as the ball spun back less than a meter from the hole. The result is also a birdie.

After the victory was confirmed, a small fist ventilation followed, a wide smile, a hug from a South African caddy From John Rawlings and then a sparkling shower from playmates.

“This is hard to believe. I knew that one day it would be my turn to win, but thought it would come so soon. I just tried to play the beat one at a time and stay patient. It worked, ”the moved Castren said in a TV interview on the edge of the last putting green.

Now, Castren has no pressure to renew his right to play, as he has the right to play in the winning category of the tour for the following seasons.

The prize money for the competition was $ 1.5 million, of which Castren’s preliminary estimate is $ 225,000, or about $ 186,000.

In the LPGA tour rankings, Castren rises 52 points to 25th place, and the ranking on the world list is improving dramatically. He was 158th on last week’s list.

This was only the 15th race on the LPGA tour for Castren, who lives in San Diego, Southern California. He got the right to play there in the fall 2019 qualifiers. Last season, the corona pandemic cut off races from the tour calendar, and Castren was only able to play nine races with newcomer play rights.

The best finish was eighth, and in the first major race of his career at the LPGA Championship, he finished 23rd. The challenger tour at Symetra became the first victory of his career as a professional.

This season, Castren had finished 12th in five starts at best. In the second week of the US Open, he finished 30th.

Castren has already practically secured his place on the Tokyo Olympic team.

Before Castren on the LPGA tour, the Finns have only played their careers Minea Blomqvist-Kakko, which finished third at best.