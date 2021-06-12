Golf | Matilda Castren golfs three strokes from the tip in California

Castren, who is strong for the Tokyo Olympics, will play his second season on the LPGA tour.

Finland Matilda Castren rose to panic at the top of the golf women’s LPGA tour competition in California. After two rounds, Castren has a total of 140 strokes (-4), three strokes from the United States Danielle Kangia after.

Castren built his second-round success in Daly City by making five birdies on lanes 10-18.

“Golf is a miracle sport when you feel like the game isn’t any good, and yet the result is less than a couple. The punch has been weak for the last couple of days, but somehow I’ve gotten a good result together, ”Castren commented to golfpiste.com.

Castren, who is strong for the Tokyo Olympics, will play his second season on the LPGA tour. He is still counted as a tour entrant because last season was missed due to a coronavirus pandemic.