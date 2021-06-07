Golf | Matilda Castren did not make it into the top 20 golf courses at the US Open – Filipino Yuka Saso took the win

On Sunday’s 18th hole, he hit two birdies, four bogies and one double bogey. As a result of the entire tournament, Castren hit a total of nine over a pair.

Finnish player Matilda Castren failed to reach the goal of rising golf for women US Open Among the top 20 players.

Castren sank to a split 30th place with a total of 293 strokes.

In the final round, he hit his tournament’s weakest result, 75 times with four over a pair.

On Sunday’s 18th hole, he hit two birdies, four bogies and one double bogey. As a result of the entire tournament, Castren hit a total of nine over a pair.

Castren’s previous round results on the San Francisco Olympic Club field were 74, 71 and 73.

Women The US Open was won by a teenage Filipino player Yuka Saso with a total of 280 strokes. Sason’s rounds were 69, 67, 71 and 73. Throughout the tournament, he hit four under a pair.

Sason’s fourth round was the weakest of his tournament and the only one where a Filipino hit over a pair.

The result was two over a pair, and along the 18 holes, Saso hit three birdies, one bogey, and two consecutive double boogies in the second and third holes.