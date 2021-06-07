Golf | BBC: Golf is coming up with a new giant bonus money league – starting as early as 2023

According to the BBC, the world’s 48 best male players will take part in the global competition.

Football the Super League, run by major European clubs, did not remain the last planned top-of-the-line sport worth millions.

The Super League was left tuned for less than two days, at least for now, but the next money league is already waiting around the corner. British Broadcasting Corporation BBC said on Monday that golf is being tackled with its own top players ’tournament.

The series, called Premier Golf League, is scheduled to begin as early as January 2023.

The BBC characterizes the new golf league as a Formula 1-type global series featuring 18 tournaments and featuring the world’s top 48 male players.

Even The £ 250 million series, just over € 290 million, is described as revolutionizing golf. The league is scheduled to be announced this week, according to the BBC.

About ten of the races are scheduled to be played in the United States and the rest around the world. The value of each prize would be in the order of USD 20 million, or more than EUR 16 million.

The winner will fix $ 4 million, or about $ 3.2 million, from the pot. The final one of the race is promised $ 150,000, or about 122,000 euros.

To the new a kind of team competition is also planned for the golf league, where points would be calculated for four-man lineups.

According to the BBC, incoming players have been threatened with lifetime bans on current, established tours and possibly the Ryder Cup. Woodworking Andy Gardiner assures the BBC that the sanctions are illegal.

However, Gardiner admits he has not negotiated with the US PGA tour, and the deal with the European tour is not as close as it looked at the end of last year.

“It didn’t seem to be that far in November,” he said.

The new league is ready, according to Gardiner, to return 50 percent of its revenue back to the golf community. In addition, women’s tournaments will be included in the tour.