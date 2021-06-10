Golf | After his tour, Kalle Samooja will share the top spot on the European tour

Men and women play the same competition in Sweden.

Finn Kalle Samooja will share the top spot in the European Tour competition in Sweden after its own opening round.

Samooja played his round with 65 strokes, or seven strokes below the ideal result for the Gothenburg-based Vallda Golf & Country Club course. The English did the same Steven Brown and Spanish Pep English.

“It was quite a stedi walking on the links today. Hitting was quite a sted, ”Samooja said in a statement.

The result could have been even more handsome, according to Samooja, as he had more chances to play the eagle, i.e. the fairway, two strokes below the ideal result.

“Four eagle putts from Green or a little outside. In the short 14. [väylällä] eaglechippi right next to Green. I didn’t really get used to the seats in the other holes, ”he said.

In the Scandinavian Mixed tournament, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, both men and women play the same competition and compete for a joint prize pool.

There are 156 participants, of which 78 are men and 78 are women. In addition to Samoa, Finns are involved Sami Välimäki, Tiia Koivisto, Ursula Wikström and Sanna Nuutinen.

Women and men strike their opening strokes from different striking locations.

