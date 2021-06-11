New York (Reuters)

Gold prices rose above $1,900 an ounce yesterday, supported by a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields, after data showing high inflation in the United States was deemed insufficient for the Federal Reserve to change its monetary policy.

And gold rose in spot transactions 0.1 percent to $ 1900.10 an ounce (an ounce) by 0518 GMT, while prices have increased more than 0.5 percent since the beginning of the week.

US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,902.7 an ounce.

Data revealed that US consumer prices rose strongly in May, leading to the largest annual increase in nearly 13 years, while weekly jobless claims fell to their lowest levels in nearly 15 months last week.