Thanks to a goal by striker Bruno Mezenga, Goiás defeated CRB by 1-0, last Tuesday (15th) at Serrinha Stadium, and took third place in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, with eight points won.

EMERALDINE WIN! Verdão beats CRB at home, by 1️⃣ to 0️⃣, with a goal scored by Bruno Mezenga! We remain firm and focused on our goal! #GOIxCRB#Brasileirão2021 pic.twitter.com/8oubrEDT9f — Goiás Esporte Clube (@goiasoficial) June 16, 2021

The team from Alagoas fell to fifth place in the standings, with seven points, after the setback away from home.

Esmeraldino’s winning goal came in the 20th minute of the first half, when Élvis took a free-kick for Bruno Mezenga to head efficiently.

Goiás returns to the field for the national competition next Friday (18), when it measures forces with Brasil de Pelotas. A day later the CRB visits Vasco da Gama at the São Januário stadium.

tie in batistao

Also on Tuesday night, Confiança and Brasil de Pelotas did not go from 1 to 1. In the match held at Batistão, the visitors came out ahead thanks to an own goal by Victor Sallinas. But the Dragon guaranteed the final equality with Neto Berola.

⚫ End of game in Batistão. Confidence 1×1 Brazil. With one less since the end of the first half, Xavante holds Confiança and scores a point away from home Lucas Almeida/ADC pic.twitter.com/AWgMQMooeJ — GE Brasil (@GEBrasilOficial) June 16, 2021

