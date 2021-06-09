Gohan has not had a very good time with criticism from fans of Dragon ball, especially from those who consider him a failure for not becoming a powerful fighter.

Despite this, he has many followers who from time to time dedicate fanarts to him and even transform him into a character from other anime.

Oddly enough, an artist adapted the design from Gohan adult to show us what it would look like in sailor Moon, and it turned out to be more handsome than Darien.

The artist BROONO shared through his account Twitter a unique fusion that very few would have imagined, since it combines a character from Dragon ball with one of sailor Moon.

Applying some of his knowledge about the type of art in the work of Naoko takeuchi, managed to convert to Gohan in part of the cast of the series, and the truth looks much better.

For this work he chose the adult appearance of the son of Goku, to whom he added several aesthetic changes, resulting in the art that you will see below.

Looks much better in this version.

As you can see, the new look of Gohan on sailor Moon is very close to that of Darien, although we must say that he looks much more handsome.

Unlike the style of Akira toriyamaIn this version, his body and features look much more stylized, putting aside the huge muscles of the Saiyan.

What we can’t imagine is what it would look like with any of her transformations, since the tousled golden hair is not something that has precedent within sailor Moon.

If you want to follow BROONO’s work, you can do it through your Twitter account where you will find other equally good works.

