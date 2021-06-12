The Counterplay Games and Gearbox looter reappears at E3 2021 loaded with news.

Perhaps the “looter slasher” Godfall did not have the best imaginable premiere because despite its sense of action so successful and refined, at the level of gameplay and content, it left a lot to be desired. During the space of Gearbox At E3 2021, Counterplay Games announced several new features to try to give the game a second life.

Perhaps the biggest news of all is the launch of the game on PS4. Seeing a new generation game adapting to the previous one is quite a novelty, but it is also a necessary maneuver to enlarge the potential audience of a multiplayer title that must strive to maintain the activity indices in a healthy state.

The PS4 version will be available on August 10PS4 version will be available next August 10. If you get it, you can enjoy the cooperative with existing PS5 players, and even upgrade to the next generation at no additional cost when your time comes. On the same day there will also be news of great weight for those who still continue to improve their characters.

Doubly, in fact: on the one hand, we have the Fire & Darkness expansion, included in the special editions of the game – it had been announced before the game was available, although without a name – that will take us to Fire Kingdom, the one that was missing in the base game. It will incorporate a homonymous location with its own enemies, bosses and challenges. Those who do not want to go through the box will have the contents of a new free update.

Is about Lightbringer. It will bring with it new alternate skins for Valorian armor, a quarantine of new gear pieces, and most importantly, a new cycle of endgame activities. A new equipment rarity appears in it, but it cannot be used immediately after obtaining it: first, you will need to complete certain challenges that “clean” the loot. In addition, it will include the already announced matchmaking system, a feature in high demand since its launch.

