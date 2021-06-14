David Jaffe, the historical creator of the saga of God of War and of Twisted Metal, on the occasion of the Future Games Show toE3 2021 announced three new features on the way from his development studio.

The director of the first two chapters of God of War has indeed announced that the independent study MovieGames, for which he collaborates, has three planned new games coming to PC and console, all belonging to different genres.

It wasn’t the only news which we could observe at the Future Games Show, since also the creator of a beloved silent Hill had the opportunity to unveil his new horror game.

As reported by GamesRadar +, the first of the announced titles is an old acquaintance of ours: it is the console version of Lust From Beyond, a survival horror of which you can already read our review.

The psychological horror Lust from Beyond is also coming to consoles soon.

In this psychological horror, inspired by the works of HP Lovecraft, players will have to explore a Victorian estate, facing a sect that worships an extraterrestrial erotic deity.

On Steam the title has a very positive user rating and is available for purchase at following link: soon the title will also be available on console thanks to M edition.

The second title coming out on PC is instead Fire Commander, which will put us in the shoes of the firefighters, rightly called by the developers the “real heroes”.

It is a strategic game in which we will be called to lead a team of brave firefighters ready to fight against the forces of nature, extinguishing fires and saving people and precious objects.

The release date has not yet been announced, but there is already a page on Steam, which you can consult clicking here.

Finally, the latest announcement is Winter Survival Simulator, a game that, as the name suggests, will force us to survive the extreme conditions of the freezing winter.

In this survival game we will have only a few resources available and we will have to use all our skills to survive and find a station that allows us to call for help.

The release date is planned for 2021, but one is already available demo on Steam downloadable on official page.

David Jaffe had anticipated that he was working on a game similar to Firewatch: the mysterious title he spoke of should therefore be Fire Commander.

The father of God of War he threw himself on the new adventure with MovieGames shortly after the closure of his studio, which took place about 3 years ago.

Before the studio officially closed, David Jaffe was able to confirm that one of his projects had been canceled: fortunately thanks to MovieGames he received a new important opportunity.