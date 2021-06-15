The equestrian event is held at the Ascot Racecourse and welcomes the most distinguished guests from the English aristocracy and bourgeoisie.
Photo:
ANDREW BOYERS
Action Images via Reuters
Photo:
ANDREW BOYERS
Action Images via Reuters
Photo:
ANDREW BOYERS
Action Images via Reuters
Photo:
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
AFP
Photo:
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
AFP
Photo:
SplashNews.com
GTRES
Photo:
SplashNews.com
GTRES
Photo:
SplashNews.com
GTRES
Photo:
SplashNews.com
GTRES
Photo:
SplashNews.com
GTRES
Photo:
SplashNews.com
GTRES
Members of the jazz band, Tootsie Rollers.
Photo:
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
AFP
Maria Millinery.
Photo:
PETER CZIBORRA
Action Images via Reuters
Great atmosphere.
Photo:
PETER CZIBORRA
Action Images via Reuters
Photo:
ANDREW BOYERS
Action Images via Reuters
Photo:
PETER CZIBORRA
Action Images via Reuters
Television host Charlotte Hawkins.
Photo:
ANDREW BOYERS
Action Images via Reuters
Photo:
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
AFP
Zara Phillips.
Photo:
Doug peters
GTRES
Photo:
ANDREW BOYERS
Action Images via Reuters
Photo:
ANDREW BOYERS
Action Images via Reuters
Photo:
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
AFP
Photo:
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
AFP
Photo:
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
AFP
Photo:
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
AFP
Photo:
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
AFP
Photo:
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
AFP
Camila from Cornwall.
Photo:
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
AFP
Photo:
ANDREW BOYERS
Action Images via Reuters
Photo:
ANDREW BOYERS
Action Images via Reuters
Prince Charles.
Photo:
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
AFP
Prince Charles and Camilla of Cornwall.
Photo:
Andrew Matthews
GTRES
Oxted horse and his jockey Cieren Fallon, won today’s race.
Photo:
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
AFP
Photo:
PETER CZIBORRA
Action Images via Reuters
Prince Charles and Camilla of Cornwall.
Photo:
PETER CZIBORRA
Action Images via Reuters
