Cumbia singer Giuliana Rengifo announced her separation from Fernando Calderon, with whom he maintained a relationship for five years and marriage plans since 2020.

The Peruvian artist affirmed that she canceled the wedding that had been postponed during the pandemic and he denied that the reason for his break with the lawyer was related to an alleged infidelity.

“I have been separated for several weeks. The separation was due to incompatibility of characters, there was no infidelity issue that I know of. I have just given my daughters the news and they already know, because there is a matter of affection and respect with Fernando, who has behaved super well with them, “said the former member of Beautiful water for Trome.

He praised the qualities of his ex-partner; however, he ruled out a future reconciliation. “Fernando is a capo as a professional, an A1 lawyer, a good son, an excellent father, a great friend, but as a couple we don’t work,” he added.

The northern singer mentioned that she is now prioritizing her artistic career. “I don’t think about having any suitors for now. I could not say that I close the doors to love because you never know what might happen. For now I am calm, focused on growing as an artist and my virtual concert, “he said.

“We both know which foot we are limping on, so we are going to be very good parents and friends … There will be no wedding. I wanted to get married because I was religious, but things are already clear, “he concluded. Giuliana Rengifo.

