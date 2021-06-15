Home » Tv ” Giulia Salemi runs to her grandmother: “She needs me”

What is happening to Giulia Salemi’s family? The former competitor of Big Brother Vip, engaged to Pierpaolo Pretelli, after the romantic weekend in Florence ran to Piacenza from her grandmother, to whom she is very fond and who needs her today more than ever.

After the serious bereavement that befell his family (the loss of an uncle) Giulia Salemi has decided to make a wonderful surprise to one of the people she loves most in the world and who adores her most: her own grandmother Giulia. In an Instagram Stories the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip, just back from a wonderful weekend in Florence with her boyfriend Pierpaolo Pretelli, showed a beautiful shot that portrays her together with her paternal grandmother who kisses her with great tenderness.

Just a few days ago, on 12 June to be precise, uncle Gilberto, the lady’s brother, passed away, as Salemi herself had announced on her Instagram profile and the girl had wanted to dedicate to relatives and also to grandfather Pino, who did not there is more, a special thought. Now obviously Giulia has realized that her grandmother needs her too and has decided to give her a nice surprise. The elderly woman obviously appreciated the sweet thought of her granddaughter, who listened with open arms.

“Today I came to my grandmother Giuly who needs me”.

Nonna Giulia is the Salemi family

The relationship between the two Giulia is very strong and fdaughter of Fariba Tehrani, former shipwreck of‘Island of the Famous, he had talked about this bond when he was in the house of Big Brother Vip: