In the beautiful Italian summers, everyone takes a break from training. Except Giulia De Lellis: her sculpted body knows no respite. Thus, even on a placid weekend in early June, the new presenter dedicates a few hours of the sunny afternoon to body care.

Giulia De Lellis is proud of her body, and fans couldn’t help but notice how much she has changed over the years. From the time of Men and Women, in which she participated as a suitor, the showgirl’s body, now Love Island host, has certainly seen clear improvements. And today on social media he never misses an opportunity to show it off. But what is the reason for this change?

Rigid diet and targeted training: the secrets of Giulia De Lellis

A toned physique, perfect for advertising the new line of costumes with Tezenis, it cannot be the result of chance. And in fact De Lellis herself confirms it: with the success came the attention to her physical appearance. So he decided to undergo one balanced diet, followed by the best nutritionists, and an intensive training, studied by best personal trainers.

Today it is said proud of the results obtained, and always stresses how important it is to apply yourself with dedication to achieve results. Work to get what you want and don’t be discouraged – successes will come. But how do you get such a sculpted physique?

The body does not go on vacation: the training of De Lellis

This weekend we see her on her own stories Instagram to train on a happy island. Isolated places, small equipped outdoor gyms: pleasant places to relax mind and body. But nothing is the result of a do-it-yourself process: the tag goes to Glute Academy, the personal training program with focus on the buttocks.

In fact, like many, she turned to an online training program during the pandemic. With the prolonged closure of the gyms and the impossibility of following the workouts as before, today De Lellis continues to train where she wants, thanks to the assistance of personal trainers even at a distance.